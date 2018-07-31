Australian woman marries herself after painful break-up

Web Desk: An Australian woman married herself in an intimate beach ceremony in front of three close friends after a painful break-up.

The 34-year-old woman, Linda Doktar is a life coach who champions self-love and decided to go through with the ceremony. She wore a tie-dye blue and purple gown on the day, and looked into a handheld mirror while reciting her vows.

She wrote on her Instagram, “I just got married!! TO MYSELF.”

“Yesterday I experienced the most powerful self-love & self-marriage ritual known to humankind – to promise to love, honour and respect my soul today, tomorrow and always,” she continued.

She further added, “Yesterday I made a choice to become my own soulmate & best friend. I AM WHOLE. It’s your turn to choose you”.

Source: Deccanchronicle