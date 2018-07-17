ATC to announce decision on Rao Anwar’s bail plea on July 20

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday reserved its decision regarding granting bail to former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in a case involving possession of explosives and illegal weapons.

The ATC will give its verdict on Anwar’s bail plea on July 20.

Moreover, a decision has also been reserved regarding the bail plea of DSP Qamar Ahmed along with four others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Last week, the ATC granted bail to Anwar in the Naqeebullah murder case while approving the former SSP Malir’s bail plea the court had directed him to submit Rs1 million in bail bonds.

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud, a shopkeeper and aspiring model from South Waziristan, and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.

the father of the deceased, while speaking to the media, expressed a lack of confidence in the ATC judge hearing the murder case.

According to the deceased father, neither did the judge take notice of Anwar’s protocol despite a petition filed earlier, nor the court announced any decision on a plea filed pertaining to threats to witnesses.—INP