ATC grants bail to Rao Anwar in Naqeebullah murder case

KARACHI: An anti terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to former Senior Superintendent Police, Malir, Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, Aaj News reported.

ATC directed Rao Anwar to pay Rs1 million in bail bonds.

Anwar, along with 11 of his subordinates, is facing trial before the ATC for allegedly killing Mehsud and three others in a staged encounter on January 13 in Malir.

Another case was registered against Anwar for possession of explosives and illegal weapons. He is yet to be granted bail in that case.