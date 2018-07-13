At least five killed in flash flood in Murree

Murree: Flash flood in Murree killed five people early this morning. They lost their lives when trapped in flash flood in a nullah.

“Some motor-cyclists from Rawalpindi drowned at Malach area of Murree Expressway”, reported Rescue 1122.

The bodies of the deceased have been recovered while five other were rescued.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death by drowning into a nullah near Murree on Friday.

He condoled with the bereaved families and expressed sympathies with them.

The chief minister directed the concerned officials to take all possible measures for safely rescuing the remaining drowned persons.