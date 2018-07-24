At least 85,307 polling stations established for election 2018

Islamabad: At least 85,307 polling stations have been established across the country in election 2018 while 20,789 polling stations have been declared sensitive.

According to election commission, 15,000 more polling stations have been established as compare to last election, the number of polling station for election 2018 is 85,307.

Against the National Assembly seats, as many as 3,675 candidates are in the electoral race whereas 8,895 for the provincial legislatures.

From Sindh, 872 are contesting for the National Assembly seats and 2,382 for the provincial assembly. The number of polling station in Sindh is 17,747.

For Balochistan’s National Assembly seats, there are a total of 303 candidates and 1,007 for its provincial assembly seats, including 287 general seats of National Assembly and 943 seats of the Provincial Assembly. The number of polling station is 4,420. The polling stations in Balochistan is 12,634.

In Islamabad, seventy six candidates are in the race for three seats of National Assembly. There are 797 polling station.

According to the electoral rolls, 105.96 million voters are eligible to cast the vote.

Over twenty thousand polling stations have been declared sensitive and CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside these polling stations.

As many as 450,000 policemen and three hundred thousand army troops will be deployed on the polling day.