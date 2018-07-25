At least 27 martyred in Quetta blast outside polling station

Quetta: Bomb blast attack at Temir-Nu Complex polling station in Quetta, martyred 27 individuals and injured more than 30, Aaj News reported.

Bomb exploded near Temir-nu-polling station at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the blast was occurred when people were standing in row to cast their votes near polling station.

According to details, more than 30 wounded and 27 martyred as a result of bomb explosion near Temir-Nu Complex polling station. The vehicle of DIG, Abdul Razaq Cheema has been targeted in the blast.

Rescue actions are underway. Wounded people are being shifted to Civil hospital for medical aid.

DIG, Abdul Razaq Cheema has survived the blast. Security forces engulfed the area after explosion.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off it and started investigation.

Allegedly, suicide bomber collided his motorcycle with the van of police officers.