Asif Zardari, Faryal not barred from flying abroad yet: Ministry

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Interior on Monday has clarified that no directives have been issued barring Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur from flying abroad.

Secretary interior has said that till now they have not received such directives from the apex court, will see if such directives would be received.

On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party has summoned the emergency meeting of the party in Lahore to review the matter of naming Asif Zardari and Faryal Talpur in the money laundering case.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto will reach Lahore today from Multan where he and Co-Chairman of the party Asif Ali Zardari will preside the meeting of the party jointly.

Important leaders of the party have been called to attend the meeting, important decision expected. Earlier on, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court on Sunday headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar heard the case of fake bank accounts in Islamabad.

The Apex Court directed that the names of the people mentioned in a list compiled by FIA, should be put in Exit Control List.

The apex court has summoned the seven fake bank account holders and 13 beneficiaries on July 12 (Thursday).

Asif Zardari, Talpur, Tariq Sultan, Erum Aqeel, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Iqbal Arain are among those who have been issued notices to appear before the top court on the given date. Meanwhile, Nasir Abdullah, Ansari Sugar Mills, Omani Polymer Packages, Pak Ethanol Private Limited, Chambar Sugar Mills, Agro Farm Thatta, Zardari Group, Parthenon Private Limited, AOne International, Lucky International, Logistic Trading, Royal International and Ameer Associate are among the beneficiaries name in the fake bank accounts case.

IG Sindh has been directed by the apex court to ensure that all those summoned are present for the hearing.

Further, the SC has also directed the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to stop Rs7 billion equity submitted by Summit Bank.

The CEOs of Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL as well as officials of the State Bank of Pakistan were also directed to appear before the court in its next hearing. The court also directed State Bank of Pakistan to furnish necessary information to FIA.

Next hearing of the case will be held on Thursday next.—INP