Asfandyar Wali demands re-polling across country

CHARSADDA: Awami National Party (ANP) Chief Asfandyar Wali on Friday demanded re-polling across the country and announced to observe sit-in outside every headquarter of ECP from July 30.

Addressing a press conference here, Wali said: “Polling agents were forcefully taken out of the polling stations before the counting of votes, after polling hours.”

“Chief Election Commission claims that the elections were transparent but we have videos as evidence that these elections were rigged and the mandate was stolen.”

The manipulation in results of polling stations started after 6pm, the ANP leader added. —INP