Army’s assistance to help ensure peaceful conduct of election: Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk has expressed the hope that the assistance of Army personnel during general elections will complement efforts to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Chairing a meeting of Defense Ministry in Islamabad on Wednesday, he appreciated the important role of the ministry towards defense of the country.

Secretary Defense Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah on the occasion gave a detailed briefing on working of the ministry.

He also briefed the prime minister about deployment of the Army personnel during the elections.