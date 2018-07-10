Army to provide necessary support for fair elections: ISPR

Armed forces would provide necessary support to the Election Commission of Pakistan in the conduct of general elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

This was stated by Director-General ISPR Major-General Asif Ghafoor while briefing newsmen about the support and role of the armed forces during elections.

He said in all 371388 armed forces personnel would be deployed for election duties. These would also include reservists and four thousand personnel each from Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy.

The Director-General said two armed forces personnel would be deployed inside and two outside sensitive polling stations while there would be normal deployment on others.

He said security would also be provided for transportation of the ballot papers to polling stations and despatch of ballot boxes to the strong rooms of the Election Commission.

The Director-General ISPR said the armed forces would remain neutral and not interfere in the electoral process.