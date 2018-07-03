Army Chief, US Deputy Secretary reaffirm commitment towards regional peace

RAWALPINDI: US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice G. Wells called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between both the countries.

Alice G. Wells commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role Pakistan Army has played in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.—NNI