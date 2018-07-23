Interesting argument between Iqrar-ul-Hasan and Iqra Aziz on twitter

Pakistani actress Iqra Aziz recently tweeted about respect for women. Stating that, ‘Women should respect the women’.

Later, Pakistani famous anchor, Iqrar-ul-Hasan responded to her tweet and then argument started between them.

Actress Iqra Aziz wrote on twitter, ‘It’s not only the men who need to respect the women, women too need to respect the other women’.

Iqrar-ul-Hasan raised his question on her tweet he said. ‘There is no one to respect men??’

Iqra Aziz suggested to women but Iqrar-ul-Hasan turned the wind of argument and raised his voice about the rights of men, she replied him ‘I am just talking about women.’

The answer of Iqra Aziz, persuaded Iqrar-ul-Hasan, he understood what is the actress trying to say, Iqrar said that he is agreed to her, In fact everyone should respect everyone, he said to Iqra that he respects you.

Iqra Aziz appreciated him and she said. ‘I admit that anchor persons respect the women and women respect them, she added that I don’t know about rest anchor persons but women respect you a lot.

Iqrar paid ‘Salam’ to Iqra and thanked her.