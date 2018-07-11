Apple may kill off the iPhone X and iPhone SE this year

Web Desk: According to the recent report, released by BlueFin Research, Apple is expected to shift its focus from its older flagship to the newer trio of iPhone debuting later this year. Not just that, the analyst say the iPhone X and the outdated iPhone SE may leave the market entirely.

This allows Apple to fulfill its target orders of 91 million units by the end of 2018. Then, next year, its supposedly plans to aim for 92 million units of the three new devices. They expect higher sales numbers than they received this time around, because iPhone users were reluctant to upgrade last year.

Analysts expect the plus-sized iPhone X reboot to have similar reactions, while sales will also be backed up by high orders from the budget iPhone incoming.