All efforts being made to enable people freely exercise democratic right: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa says all efforts will be made to ensure safe and secure environment and enable people to freely exercise their democratic right.

He stated this during his visit to Army Elections Support Center in Rawalpindi today.

The Army Chief was given detailed briefing about plan for provision of assistance to ECP for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Elections.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said the army will assist the Election Commission strictly within bounds of given mandate and as per ECP Code of conduct.