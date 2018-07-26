All complaints to be resolved swiftly, says ECP

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Babar Yaqub Wednesday said any complaint regarding the election results will be resolved swiftly.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad late Wednesday evening, Yaqoob said he has talked in detail with District Returning Officers of Lahore and Rawalpindi who have assured that all complaints will be addressed as per rules.

He said there is no shortage of Form 45 and if any candidate is facing problem in this regard, he/she should immediately contact ECP.

To a question, the Secretary ECP said that RTS is working satisfactorily.— INP