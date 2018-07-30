Ali Zafar recalls Aamir Khan’s promise to visit Imran’s ‘Naya Pakistan’

Web Desk: Teefa in Trouble actor, Ali Zafar, recalled the promise of Bollywood Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan that he made in 2012. Aamir Khan promised to visit Pakistan if Imran Khan started ruling.

Recently, one of the fan of Ali Zafar requested him on Twitter and asked to convey his message to Aamir Khan. Responding to which, Ali Zafar retweeted his post and captioned it, “@aamir_Khan I think it’s time.”

The fan wrote in the post, “Sir, you have contacts with all Bollywood stars. Please give this message to Aamir Khan that Imran khan has won the elections and now he should fulfil his promise and come and celebrate with us. Pakistanis are eagerly waiting to welcome him.”

In the year 2012, actor Aamir Khan said that he would come to Pakistan to celebrate his victory if he came into power and also would bring a lot of Indians along with him.