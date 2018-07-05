Ali Siddiqui hopes more US firms to invest in Pakistan

Pakistan’s new ambassador to the United States Ali Siddiqui has expressed the hope that some large American companies will enter Pakistan mainly in the oil and gas sector which will result in growing trade and commercial ties between the two countries.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV and Radio, he said Pakistan and the United States have been long-time allies and are working together in many areas, including a shared interest of restoring peace in Afghanistan.

Highlighting the immense potential for business and trade ties between the two countries, he said Pakistan has opened two LNG terminals and some US gas did land in Pakistan’s energy system.