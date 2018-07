ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has offered Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to conduct re-election or vote recounting in Dera Ismail Khan’s NA-38 constituency.

In a statement issued by Gandapur, he maintained that Fazlur Rehman can inspect the election results in whatever way he wishes.

I will also contest if Maulana wants to make arrangements by his own will, he added.— NNI