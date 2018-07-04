Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference adjourned till July 9

ISLAMABAD: The hearing of Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference against the Sharif family was adjourned till Monday (July 9) as Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir was on leave.

Duty Judge Arshad Malik resumed the hearing of the reference against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

During the proceedings, defence counsel Khawaja Haris said he wanted to continue cross-examination of the prosecution in the presence of Judge Muhammad Bashir.

The decision in one of the references against his client was about to be announced, after which the situation would be changed, he added.

The duty judge observed that he had no objection in that regard and adjourned the hearing till July 9.— APP