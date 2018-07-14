Al-Azizia, Flagship reference’s trail to held in jail

Islamabad: The Federal government has issued orders that the trail of Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Reference, against the former leader of Muslim League, Nawaz Sharif will now be held in Jail, Aaj News reported.

According to the notification, issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, Accountability Court Islamabad number 1 will conduct trail of two NAB references against Nawaz Sharif and others, in jail.

The trail in Adiyala jail has been given under section 16 of the National Accountability Ordinance.

Earlier, Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif returned late Friday from London along with his daughter Mariam to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said.

Both were arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials upon their arrival at Lahore airport. Later, they were shifted to Islamabad on a chartered flight.