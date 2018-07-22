Akram Durrani’s Vehicle shot fired in Bannu

Bannu: The candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Akram Khan Durrani was fire shot on Sunday. According to the Police.

This is the second attack on Akram Khan Durrani in these couple of days, Akram Khan was going to Bannu for the Election campaign, Akram Khan Durrani’s vehicle was shot fired.

According to the police, unknown person fired on Akram Khan’s vehicle and rush away, Akram Khan is saved in this killing attack.

The JUI-F leader’s convoy was also attacked on July 13 in Bannu while he was leaving an election rally, resulting in the death of four people and injuries to several others.