After coming into power, PTI to promote tourism to strengthen country’s economy: Imran

NATHIA GALI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that if voted to power, promotion of tourism to strengthen the economy of the country will be among the top priorities of his party.

Addressing a gathering of party activists in connection with election campaign in the mountain resort town of Nathia Gali on Wednesday, Imran Khan said that in term of scenic beauty, our tourist resorts are far better than Switzerland, the only need is to promote and highlight them.

He was of the view that tourism sector in the area needed to be promoted and those talking of setting up industries in Nathia Gali area telling lies as industries as set up in big cities, not hilly towns.

The chairman PTI said that tourism would be promoted using educational sector.

Imran Khan said that after coming into power, his party will develop four new tourist resorts every year.

“Do not be fooled by false promises of other parties because they will never develop Northern areas. PTI is the only party that has delivered according to its promises in KPK,” he said.

He said, “Shehbaz Sharif will have to go to Adiala Jail as well — similar to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.”

Imran alleged that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has registered ‘32 fake cases against him’.

“Not getting positive news regarding the upcoming elections,” said the PTI supremo, adding that people should get out of their homes to vote on July 25.

He further said that the condition of Galyat has immensely changed over time.

Accusing caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) of being biased against his party, Imran hoped that the caretaker prime minister would maintain his neutrality till the elections.

“Unfortunately I will have to say that Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad is siding with Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Akram Durrani. But I hope that he will mend his ways,” he stated.—INP