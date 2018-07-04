A vampire man caught while drinking blood from woman’s throat

Web Desk: A vampire killer, Christopher Sibanda brutally slit an elderly lady’s throat so he could suck blood from her. The man has caught red-handed in Sikhewu village situated in Zimbabwe.

The vampire struck his victim Subusisiswe Sigauke several times with a log before allegedly cutting her throat with a sharp implement. He has been found with a blood-filled pot.

A passerby from Sikhewu village caught him red handed when he was sucking Sigauke’s blood from her neck. Allegedly, the woman was attacked while she was walking home from hospital, where she had collected medication.