A man wears eight pants and ten shirts for this weird reason

Web Desk: If you watch English series, ‘F.R.I.E.N.D.S’, you must remember a scene in which Chandler wore many clothes. A guy man repeated the stunt and gave the scene ‘life’ in reality.

The guy, named Ryan, is a poor soul who wanted to avoid the excess baggage charges on his flight from Iceland to England. He wore a little too much extra clothing that couldn’t fit in the limit.

He was arrested for this stunt and was denied boarding pass from British Airways after the authority because they did not accept him wearing all those clothes.

Authorities claim that Ryan was rude which is why they had to turn him away. Later, the airline arrested him when he refused to leave.

Ryan then left the airport and returned the next day for another flight, but yet again he was denied because what he did a day before. He was stuck at the airport with no money and his luggage already flown to England without him. Authorities returned his money, in the end.