Home / Editors Pick / 7 major political parties’ leaders contesting elections from KP

7 major political parties’ leaders contesting elections from KP

election-800.jpg

.— File photo

Facebook
Google
Twitter
Whatsapp

Leaders of seven major political parties are contesting election on National Assembly seats from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is contesting election on NA-35 Bannu, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on NA-3 Swat, and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on NA-8 Malakand.

Similarly, Amir Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Maulana Fazl ur Reham is in the field for two seats including NA-38 and NA-39 from Dera Ismail Khan on the platform of MMA while Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj ul Haq is also contesting election on MMA ticket on NA-7 Lower Dir.

ANP Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan is contesting election on NA-23 Charsadda and Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on NA-23 Charsadda.

loading...
loading...