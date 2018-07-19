240,000 officials punished for discipline violations

BEIJING: China has punished 240,000 officials for discipline violations during the first half of 2018, the anti-graft authorities said Thursday.

According to the announcement jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, 28 of the punished officials were at provincial level or above.

More than 1,500 of the punished were at prefecture level, with about 10,000 at county level, 37,000 at township level, and 146,000 others from rural areas and enterprises, the authorities said.

About 163,000 and 210,000 officials were punished in the same period of 2016 and 2017, respectively. -APP