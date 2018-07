The first out of 5 matches, ODI series will be played today at 12:15 PM against Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

After winning tri-series, Pakistan is very confident to play ODI series against Zimbabwe.

“Toss is the key of series, we are being prepared for World cup and we are checking combination of the batsman and bowlers,” said by Sarfaraz

In ODI rankings Pakistan team ranked at five, in order to keep this ranking, green shirts have to win four matches.