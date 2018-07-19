A total of 19 female candidates to run for NA seats in Karachi

KARACHI: Women are more compassionate and honest when it comes to their work. They are competing with male in almost every aspect of life including politics.

Similarly in Pakistan, females possess right skills and abilities that are required in politics. The general elections in Pakistan is to be held on July 15.

The number of female contestants for National Assembly of Karachi in the election 2018, is 19. Different parties, including ANP, MQM-P, PPP and PSP have granted ticket to many women.

Three females are from Awami National Party (ANP), two from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), two from Muttahida Qaumi Movement and two from Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). One female candidate from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), one from Allah-o-Akbar Party (AAT), one from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), one from Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), one from Anum Taraqqi Part (ATP) and All Pakistan Muslim League (APML). The remaining four females are independent candidates.

MQM’s female candidates will contest election of constituency NA-242 and NA-248. Women candidates of ANP will contest election for NA-244, NA-245 and NA-256 while PSP’s has fielded female candidate from NA-249.

PPP has granted tickets to female contestant for NA-243 and NA-254. GDA’s woman candidate will be competing for NA-247.

It is estimate this time that a fair number of women will successfully win seats for National assembly and also the number of female voters will also be impressive.

Gender-based stereotypes should be discouraged this time where women are thought to be better able to handle female policies like education and health care, while men are assumed to be better at the male issue like issue economy and national security. Female can also prove themselves the best civil worker and become a voice of woman specially for the females victim of domestic violence and gender discrimination.