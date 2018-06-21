Zulfi Bukhari granted one time permission to travel abroad, clarifies interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Azam Khan on Thursday clarified that Zulfi Bukhari, a close friend of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was granted one time permission to travel Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

“I viewed the file of Zulfi Bukhari, granted him permission for six days for travel to Saudi Arabia to perform Umra. I also wrote a note that he must come back,” the minister said while briefing the Senate Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control which was chaired by Senator Rehman Malik.

Azam Khan said Bukhari had asked for a one-time permission to travel abroad and submitted an affidavit stating that he would return.

Following the request of Bukhari, he was granted permission to leave the country, Azam added.

The interior minister also rejected speculations that Imran Khan had called him to remove Bukhari’s name from the blacklist.

Earlier, Committee Chairman Rehman Malik welcomed the caretaker minister in the meeting and constituted a sub-committee on the issue of Zulfi Bukhari which would be headed by Senator Rana Maqbool.

The sub-committee has been asked to examine the matter in collaboration with Ministry of Interior and submit a report.— APP