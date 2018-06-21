Zaeem Qadri lashes out at Hamza, announces to contest polls independently

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) disgruntled leader Zaeem Qadri Thursday announced to contest election on NA-133 as an independent candidate.

Qadri announced this in a press conference here today, where he also lashed out at Hamza Shehbaz Sharif by saying he is not going to polish Hamza’s boots.

“Lahore is not an inherited property of you [Hamza] or your father. I will show you how to do politics in the city where my elders have emerged victors in the past,” he said, adding that the PML-N had been in his blood and would remain so as his family had since last three generations served the party.

“I’ve tolerated much in the last ten years. I will not hurl allegations at anyone”, said Qadri. He also made it overtly clear on foes that he was not a political orphan.

Terming former Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique his brother, Qadri added that he would continue to pray for ailing Kulsoom Nawaz.

The PML-N leader did not formally announce dissociation with the party but said “My election is against you, Hamza Shehbaz. I have rendered my life and money to the party… I will not be a servant to you. I will not bow down before anyone,” he said in a harsh and visibly angry tone.

Earlier, PML-N’s Saad Rafique arrived at Qadri’s residence but failed to pacify the estranged leader.— NNI