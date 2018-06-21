You can enjoy cheaper Uber rides if they make you wait

Web Desk: Uber is all set to launch a new feature that will greatly benefit those who are a little on the patient side.

According to the Quartz, the company is testing a feature within Uber employees which offers them a cheaper ride if they are willing to take ride at a slightly delayed pickup time.

The report asserts that the feature seems to have been accidently disclosed by an Uber employee and tweeted a screenshot the feature, which was deleted later.

Uber app stated, ‘The image showed the Uber employee that he could request a ride ‘now’ (4:56 pm local time) for $10.18, or wait until 5 pm and pay $8.15, about 25 per cent less. If you’re OK leaving later, we’ll request your ride at 17:00 for a lower price.’

It was not mentioned that when the feature will be offered to the masses and exactly how much time difference will there be between two rides.