Woman martyred, 19 injured in India’s unprovoked firing in Sialkot

SIALKOT: A woman was martyred while nineteen including three children sustained injuries as Indian armed forces resorted to unprovoked firing across working boundary in Sialkot.

As per details garnered, Punjab Rangers served befitting reply and hushed Indian guns.

The incident happened few days after Pakistan and Indian Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) agreed on following 2003 ceasefire.

“The DGMOs mutually agreed to undertake sincere measures to improve the existing situation ensuring peace and avoidance of hardships to the civilians along the borders,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement.—NNI