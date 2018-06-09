Woman ends her 25-years of marriage for dogs

Web Desk: A 49-year-old woman, Liz chose to end her marriage after taking in so many rescue dogs that her husband gave her an ultimatum.

Liz filled up her home with over 30 dogs. She called her husband’s bluff and opted for the dogs, so off he went, she insists that she is never been happier.

According to her, her husband made her to choose him or the dogs. She said, ‘He just got to the point where he had enough and he wanted to slow down. But I wasn’t prepared to give it all up. So he decided to go and that was his choice.’

The couple met when she was just 16, then they got married in 1991 and have a 22-year-old son. Their 25 years of marriage ended for a bunch of dogs. It seems that her passion for dogs is far too great.

‘They are rescue dogs which can’t be re-homed. I have taken them in to look after them, I save dogs from all around the world that have been shot and badly injured,’ she added.

These dogs need care. Five of them are deaf, two are missing an eye, four suffer from other defects and one has a brain damage.

‘Well, I suppose we all need a hobby. Living with 30 dogs seems like a lot, though, doesn’t it? How do you even begin to go about walking all that lot?’ she added.