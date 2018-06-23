Woman destroys brand new Ferrari just after driving out of the showroom

Web Desk: Before driving a cars on road, make sure you are trained enough, especially if you are driving an expensive car like Ferrari.

This incident from China will break your heart into pieces, in which a woman completely destroyed her brand-spanking-new Ferrari.

The Chinese woman took a brand new Ferrari that worth more than Rs 8 crore. Sadly, just seconds after she bought the beast and called it amazing, the woman lost control of the vehicle. Though she and other passengers escaped with minor injuries, the car didn’t survive the crash.

The red sports car crashed through a barrier into oncoming traffic and rammed into a BMW X3 as a result.

A footage was released where the woman can be seen suddenly swerves out of control and rams her new Ferrari straight into a metal traffic barrier. The Ferrari crashed into the BMW and black Nissan salon car.