Will recover every single looted penny of nation, assures CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar on Tuesday vows to recover every single looted penny of the nation, Aaj News reported.

A three member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a case regarding written off loans worth 54 billion rupees in Islamabad today( Tuesday).

The chief justice said that he desires amicable settlement of matter. He offered the companies which got their loans written off two options. He said the companies can either opt for payment of seventy five percent of the primary amount or their cases will be referred to the banking courts.

CJP also said the recovered amount can be used to pay off the country’s debt.