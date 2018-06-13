Which Pakistani movies are set to shine in cinemas this Eid?

Web Desk: Eid is a golden time for new flicks and this Eid-ul-Fitr cinemas all around the Pakistan are all set to screen 7 Din Mohabbat In, Azaadi, Na Band Na Baraat, Wajood. All of these movies require advance booking.

7 Din Mohabbat In

Mahira Khan and Sheheryar Munawar’s upcoming movie ‘7 Din Mohabbat In’ is scheduled to be released this Eid. The movie is directed by Meenu and Farjad. The story is revolved around Tipu and Neeli. The role of Tipu is played by Sheheryar and Neeli’s role played by Mahira.

The fans eagerly waits to watch the two lead actors together again on the big screen. It is a finger-crossed moment the film that whether it will succeed to give the fans goosebumps or not.

Azaadi

Moammar Rana and Sonya Hussyn starring movie, Azaadi, is an action thriller war film. The movie is directed by Imran Malik and produced by Irfan Malik and Imran Malik. It is basically based on the Kashmir Conflict issue and their freedom.

Na Band Na Baraati

Na Band Na Baraati shows the story of a few Pakistani families living in Canada. The movie is a fusion of culture, compassionate, love, mischiefs and entertainment. The cast of the movie include Mikaal Zulfiqar, Anzhelika Tahir, Atiqa Odho, Qavi Khan etc.

Wajood

A revenge thriller film ‘Wajood’ will star Dabish Taimoor and Saeeda Imtiaz in leading role. The movie is directed by Jawed Sheikh. It is expected to be a different take on typical love stories.

Teefa in Trouble

This is a romantic action comedy film. Teefa in Trouble starring Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in the leading role. Both are making their Pakistani film debut. The film is scheduled to be released on 20 July 2018.

Despite from Pakistani movie, Hollywood movies Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Ocean’s 8 will also hit the Pakistani theatre this Eid.