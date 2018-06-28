‘We are all Koreans!’ Ecstatic Mexican fans mob embassy

MEXICO CITY: Ecstatic Mexican football fans besieged the South Korean embassy in Mexico City and celebrated with diplomats after the Taeguk Warriors’ stunning victory over Germany put El Tri into the World Cup last 16.

Mexicans were watching in horror as their team was thrashed by Sweden 3-0, leaving their only hope of getting out of Group F an unlikely Korean victory over the defending champions.

But the city exploded into joyous celebration when South Korea dramatically scored two injury-time goals to eliminate the world’s top-ranked side in one of the great World Cup upsets.

Hundreds of Mexicans mobbed the South Korean embassy, chanting “We are all Koreans!” as one fan lifted the consul general, Han Byoung-jin, onto his shoulders.

Videos posted on social media also showed ambassador Kim Sang-il sharing a bottle of tequila with fans and jumping up and down as the crowd partied outside the embassy, chanting “Korean brother, now you’re Mexican!”

The embassy was bombarded by phone calls thanking South Koreans, Korea’s Yonhap news agency said, including one from Mexico’s undersecretary for foreign affairs.

Mexican finance minister Jose Antonio Gonzalez Anaya also called his counterpart in Seoul to thank South Korea, Seoul’s finance ministry said, promising to treat him to a nice meal at the next G20 finance ministers’ meeting.—AFP