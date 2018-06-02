Video: Woman brutally beats her mother-in-law

Web Desk: A daughter-in-law mercilessly beaten an elderly woman (her mother-in-law), just because the old lady plucked flower without her permission.

The footage of this brutal incident was captured by the neighbors. The complaint against her was neither registered by the old woman, nor by the neighbors.

In the video clipping, the accused could be seen repeatedly pulling the hair of the victim and shoving her against a wall.

A video was viral today in which a elderly lady was tortured by her daughter in law. Team #BANSDRONI PS traced the tormentor and arrested her. pic.twitter.com/wSUrenYWGc — DCP Jadavpur Divn Kolkata (@KPSouthsubnDiv) May 30, 2018

As the video surfaced on social media, it got total 5,03,000 views, 8,300 likes and 25,000 shares, that too in few hours.

Police have taken notice of the video and after a long investigation and counselling,the police discovered the place of occurrence of the crime.

