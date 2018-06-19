Video of a missing woman’s body found inside a python

Web Desk: An Indonesian woman, who went out for checking her vegetable garden, went missing. But now the villagers have found her from the belly of 23-foot-long python.

Last week, the 54-year-old victim Wa Tiba, went missing. The locals launched a search operation to trace her. After two days of searching, the villagers noticed a huge reptile with a swollen belly.

They killed the snake and sliced open the belly to find the woman’s body. When they cut the snake’s belly they found her body still intact with all her clothes.

Watch the viral video of the incident.