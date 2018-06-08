Video: Mischievous locals harass hungry lioness

Web Desk: Appalling behavior toward animals is not new. People around the world tease them and treat them badly. However, such act towards animals have long been recognized as indicators of a dangerous psychopathology.

Recently, a footage doing rounds on social media, in which a group of men and women can be seen teasing a hungry lioness with chicken.

Watch Video



The man in the video fools the hungry animals numerous times before finally throwing the hen for the animal to eat. He even asked the animal to roar.

The footage is from Gir National Forest in Gujarat in India which is home to the Aisatic lions.