Video: Dutch PM cleans up his own mess and wins heart

Web Desk: Head of a country holds several responsibilities because his public follows his steps, as the rulers are the mirror of his public. Therefore, some of the rulers take it serious and are too down to earth and lead a simple life.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte who last year cycled his way to the Royal Palace to meet Netherland King Willen-Alexander, now is in the global news. This time, the man has once again left everyone in awe of him.

While leaving parliament, he accidentally spilled his coffee and within a second, without any hesitation, he started mopping and cleaned his own mess.

His humble act shocked the housekeeper staff and other colleagues. Rutte borrowed a bucket and a mop to wash the floor and even took a cloth to wipe away coffee stains.

His video clip of mopping up the coffee was shared over and over, with gushing tweets about his humility, good humor and good humanness.

#whatsappwonderbox Apparently this is the Dutch PM cleaning up his own coffee spill..👏👏👏 I bow low to you Sir. And a great symbolic message on #WorldEnvironmentDay2018 We messed up this planet…let’s clean up our own mess… pic.twitter.com/fQauNeVPki — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 5, 2018

he’s actually like that. I’ve seen him multiple times just biking round The Hague. He’s a nice and humble guy (whatever you may think of him politically) — Cees Van Beek 🇳🇱 ‏ (@ceesvanbeek) June 4, 2018