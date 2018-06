Web Desk: Allure is a YouTube channel that recently uploaded a video of Deepika Padukone, in which she tried to attempt 9 things that she has never done before.

She answered fans’ question after inhaling helium, walked in moon shoes, applied makeup on a stranger blindfoldly, and played badminton in high heels.

This video of her, definitely make her fans day. She experienced new things and her expression will make skip your heart beat.

Watch video.