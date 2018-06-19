Video: Christiano Ronaldo’s humble act for a crying young fan

Web Desk: One of the world’s greatest players, Christiano Ronaldo, is not only known for his remarkable playing skills but also for his humble deeds.

Christiano Ronaldo’s hattrick in his first group match with Spain left people in awe of the footballer. When he and his fans celebrated his hattrick that eventually drew the match with a 3-3 score, a young fan was hoping to meet his hero.

A young fan thought he’d missed the chance to meet his hero as Portugal departed for the World Cup. Cristiano stepped off the bus and made sure his dream came true. pic.twitter.com/r3qERFy8Vz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 11, 2018

The young fan was in tear because he realized that he had missed his chance to meet his favorite player. But Ronaldo didn’t let him down and came to the rescue of him. He surprisingly jumped off the team bus and surprised him.

When the young man evaded the security, Ronaldo was already seated inside the bus. But after seeing the kid crying, Ronaldo stepped off the bus, hugged him, took a picture with him, signed the kid’s Portugal jersey and also kissed him back. The player was relaxed and was not in hurry to get on the bus.

His heart-warming acts always keep him in the heart of people.