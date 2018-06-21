Veteran diplomat, cricket commentator Jamsheed Markar passes away

KARACHI: Veteran diplomat and one of the pioneers of cricket commentary in Pakistan Jamsheed Marker passed away in Karachi Thursday at the age of 95.

Marker, holding the honor of being the world’s longest serving envoy, represented his country as ambassador to 10 different capitals, besides being assigned with no less than nine concurrent positions during a diplomatic career spread over a period of 30 years.

During these years, he efficiently represented his motherland at different international forums.

In recognition of his services, Marker was awarded with Sitara-e-Quaid-e-Azam and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, further conferred with doctorate degrees by prestigious universities of the country.

Marker served as U.N.’s under secretary general and special advisor to Secretary General of U.N. Kofi Annan and he was internationally acclaimed for his contribution towards the solution of Timor conflict.

In the very capacity, he also served as U.N. special envoy to East Timor in 1999.

Marker belonged to the Pakistan’s highly educated Parsi community was born on November 24, 1922 in Karachi and had his education at prestigious institutions of the world.— APP