US urges Pakistan to facilitate Afghan-Taliban peace talks

The United Stated has called for cooperation from Pakistan to facilitate peace talks and assistance in peace process in Afghanistan.

This was stated by the Deputy Assistant to the US president and Senior Director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, Lisa Curtis in her keynote address to ‘The Long Search for Peace in Afghanistan’ organized by the US Institute of Peace in Washington.

She said the US has also sought to understand Islamabad’s core security concerns.

White House official said regional engagement is central to America’s efforts in Afghanistan.