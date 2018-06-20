Uruguay win ends Saudi, Egypt hopes at World Cup

Luis Suarez celebrated his 100th international appearance with a goal that helped Uruguay reach the round of 16 and ended the chances of Saudi Arabia and Egypt advancing at the World Cup.

Suarez struck from close range in the 23rd minute for his 52nd international goal, and Uruguay hung on for a 1-0 win over the Saudis.

The result meant Uruguay and Russia ensured progression from Group A after winning their first two games, while the Saudis and Egypt are out of contention following two losses apiece.—AP