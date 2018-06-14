UN calls for major investigation into rights’ abuses in IOK

GENEVA: The United Nations in its first-ever human rights report on Jammu and Kashmir has called for an urgent need to address past and ongoing human rights violations and abuses and deliver justice to all people in Kashmir.

The main focus of the report released by the United Nations Human Rights Office in Geneva, Thursday, remained on the human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir from July 2016 to April 2018.

It said that people of Kashmir had been suffering a conflict for seven decades that had claimed or ruined numerous lives. The report by the UN on the human rights situation in Kashmir highlights a situation of chronic impunity for violations committed by Indian forces.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said that the Kashmir conflict had robbed millions of the basic human rights and continued to this day to inflict untold suffering on the people of Kashmir.

He also urged the UN Human Rights Council to consider establishing a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive independent international investigation into allegations of human rights violations in Kashmir.

The three Kashmiri men who were recently released from New Delhi’s notorious Tihar jail have disclosed that senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmed Shah was so ill that he could not stand for more than a minute even to offer prayers.—NNI