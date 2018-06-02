UN acknowledges sacrifices of Pakistani peacekeepers

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres gave away medals to seven Pakistani peacekeepers who embraced shahadat while serving as UN peacekeepers to Pakistan’s permanent representative at the UN, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi in New York.

In a tweet message, DG ISPR said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says Pakistan is a peace loving country and will continue to contribute to global peace efforts.

United Nations commemorated International UN Peacekeepers Day and acknowledged sacrifices of seven Pakistani peacekeepers by awarding them medals.