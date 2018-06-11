

Umrah during Ramazan:

Ibn-i Abbas, may Allah be pleased with them both, narrates

When Prophet Muhammad, peace and blessings be upon him, wanted to go to the Farewell Hajj (His last Hajj-Pilgrimage to Mecca), a woman said to her husband: “Send me, too, on the camel to Hajj with the Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him.”

Her husband replied:

“I don’t have a camel with me to give you for Hajj.”

The woman said:

“Send me to Hajj on that male camel.”

The man said:

“It is under protection to be used on the way of Allah.” And he went to the Prophet.

“My wife sent her salaam (greetings) and Allah’s mercy (As-Salam wa Rahmatullah). She wanted me to send her to Hajj with you. She said: ‘Send me to Hajj with the Messenger of Allah.‘ And I said I didn’t have a camel with me to give her for Hajj.

But my wife said:

‘Send me to Hajj with that camel.’

And I replied:

‘That camel is under protection to be used on the way of Allah.’

Thereupon, the Prophet said:

“If you send your wife to Hajj on that camel, then the camel will be on the way of Allah.”

The man said:

“My wife wanted me to ask what the equivalent deed is to the Hajj with you.”

The Messenger of Allah replied: “Convey to your wife my salaam, Allah’s mercy and barakat/blessings and tell her that Umrah (the lesser pilgrimage performed in Mecca. Unlike hajj, ‘umrah can be performed throughout the year.) in Ramadan is equivalent to Hajj with me.” (Abu Dawud, Manasik: 80; Muslim, Hajj: 221)

Umrah in Ramadan is equivalent to Hajj

Abdullah ibn-i Abbas, may Allah be pleased with them both, narrates:

The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) told a woman from Ansar (The Believers in Madinah who helped and hosted the migrating Believers from Makkah):

Go to Umrah when the month of Ramadan comes. This is because the reward of Umrah performed in this month is equal to Hajj. (Nasai, Siyam: 6)

The Reward of Umrah in Ramadan:

Ibn-i Abbas, may Allah be pleased with them both, narrates:

The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) said:

Whoever reaches makkah in the month of Ramadan and fasts and passes his/her night worshipping as much as he can, Allah writes for him/her the reward of a hundred thousand fasting of the month of Ramadan performed outside of Makkah and Allah bestows on him/her for each day and night the reward of freeing a slave.

For each day, He writes the reward of a horse’s attack against the enemy on the way of Allah. And He writes for day a hasana (good deed), and for night a hasana. (Ibn Majah, Manasik: 106.)

