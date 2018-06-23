Six militants, two soldiers killed in South Waziristan gunfight: military

MIRANSHAH: Six militants and two soldiers were killed on Saturday during a fierce gunfight in a northwestern Pakistani tribal district bordering Afghanistan, military and local security officials said.

The clash took place in South Waziristan’s Spina Mela village after security forces were tipped off about the presence of militants who had entered the area pretending to be returning displaced locals, a military statement said.

Six militants and two soldiers were killed in the fighting, including a most wanted militant called Nanakar, the statement added.

Nanakar, who goes by one name, was wanted for several murders of local elders and tribesmen.

The troops also seized weapons, ammunition and devices through which militants were in communication with handlers across the border in Afghanistan, the military said.

Two local security officials in Miranshah, the main town of neighbouring North Waziristan, confirmed the clash and casualties to AFP.